KBC Group’s (KBCSY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

