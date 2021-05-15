KBC Group’s (KBCSY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.
OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
