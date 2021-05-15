KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lowered KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

