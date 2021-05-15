Karen A. Kalita Sells 10,757 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBT opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

