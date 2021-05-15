Karen A. Kalita Sells 10,757 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CBT opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
