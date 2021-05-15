Juniata Valley Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.88 (OTCBB:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCBB:JUVF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Juniata Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
About Juniata Valley Financial
