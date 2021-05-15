Juniata Valley Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.88 (OTCBB:JUVF)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCBB:JUVF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Juniata Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.