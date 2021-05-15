Julio A. Torres Sells 20,000 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $783.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

