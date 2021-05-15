JSF Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE LLY opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.