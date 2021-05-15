JSF Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up about 1.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,446.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

