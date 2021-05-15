JSF Financial LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.