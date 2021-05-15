JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

