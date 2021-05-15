JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Victrex has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

