JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,915. Lufax has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $54,528,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $110,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $5,761,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

