JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $164.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

