JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 2,500 Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TDAC opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 0.07. Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

