JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €92.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.72 ($92.61).

ETR SAX opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.84.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

