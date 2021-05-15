John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial comprises about 5.1% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Lakeland Financial worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $93,643.40. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,914. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKFN opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

