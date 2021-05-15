John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

