JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Acquires $147,066.15 in Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 298 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,056.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 102 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $687.48.

On Thursday, April 8th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 292 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,810.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,465 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $8,555.60.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $5.51 on Friday. JMP Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

