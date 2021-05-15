JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $86.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Get JFrog alerts:

NASDAQ FROG opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.