Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Coty Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

