Jefferies Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 910% compared to the typical volume of 1,124 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

