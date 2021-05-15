Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

