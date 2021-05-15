Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of DWNI opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

