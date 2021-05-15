Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $521.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4,344.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $656.73 and a 200 day moving average of $545.38. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. UBS Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

