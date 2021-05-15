Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.7% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

