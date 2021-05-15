Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,797 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

