Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

