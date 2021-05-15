Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,255,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

