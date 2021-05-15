Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. Analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

