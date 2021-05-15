Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,152.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,847 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,016 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

