Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $179.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.78.

JKHY opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.85. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

