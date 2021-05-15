J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $150.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCOM. Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.
Shares of JCOM opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $12,495,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 538.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796 shares during the period.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
