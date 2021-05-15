J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $150.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCOM. Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $12,495,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 538.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

