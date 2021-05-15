ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. ITT has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

