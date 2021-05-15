ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ITMPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 8,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,770. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

