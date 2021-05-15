Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,875,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.49. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

