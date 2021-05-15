IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Shares of ITP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. 2,077,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.44. IT Tech Packaging has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.