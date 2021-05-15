Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%.

ISR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Isoray alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISR. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.