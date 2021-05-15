iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 2.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $189.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $130.31 and a 12-month high of $192.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

