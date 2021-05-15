iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.7% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $404.67 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $226.74 and a one year high of $449.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.54.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

