iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBMO. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMO opened at $26.94 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

