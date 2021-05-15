iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 527,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.