Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $42.33 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 3082550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

