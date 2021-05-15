Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

