Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 879 call options.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,095,785 shares of company stock worth $21,282,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

