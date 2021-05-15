Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

ICMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 40,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,570. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

