Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.33 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

