Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $218.87 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

