Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 1,385 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

