Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Invacare has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $282.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 210,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

