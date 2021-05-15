Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $490.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.91.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $417.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.08 and a 200-day moving average of $380.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.