Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

